BRPD chief interviews continue, committee hopes to narrow list to five by Friday

BATON ROUGE - The Chief Selection Committee went through the third round of interviews on Wednesday as the search for the new BRPD chief continues.

The committee is tasked with selecting five candidates to send to Mayor Broome before she makes the final decision on who will lead the Baton Rouge Police Department.

"We have interviewed some good candidates, some with experience with different aspects of law enforcement, so I am confident we can send five good candidates for the mayor to select," Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole said.

Cole has been leading the committee on this long process of finding a new chief.

It will likely take even longer now that the committee has decided that all 20 candidates will get an interview. But Cole says they will take their time in finding Murphy Paul's replacement, since Paul deferred his resignation until they name a new chief.

"It allows the mayor to take her time and get this one right," Cole said.

Right now, Cole believes there are some ideal traits the committee wants in the next chief.

"The issues are violent crime, choosing a leader with experience in the diversity of law enforcement areas, and one that can be fair and engage with the community," Cole said.

More interviews will take place Thursday.

Cole says he is confident the committee can give Mayor Broome a list of five candidates by Friday.