BRPD: Car crash leads to drug bust, one arrest and seizure of reportedly stolen gun
BATON ROUGE — Officers seized several drugs, a reportedly stolen gun and arrested a man after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust on Sunday, according to a social media post by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Devante Pugh was arrested for drug and gun charges after two officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from a 2014 Mercedes while working a traffic crash at Highland Road and Lorri Burgess Avenue, BRPD said.
After a search of the vehicle, the officers seized over two pounds of weed, twelve 16-ounce bottles of promethazine, a gram-and-a-half of fentanyl and a Glock 23 that had been reported stolen through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
BRPD said Pugh was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a legend drug, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule II substance.
