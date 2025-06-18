89°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Car crash into North Acadian Thruway home being investigated as hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE — A car crash at a North Acadian Thruway home earlier this week is being investigated as a hit-and-run, Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday.
The Tuesday crash happened after the driver of the car was cut off by another driver who kept driving.
BRPD added that the driver of the car that struck the house will not face charges.
Trending News
Officials said that no injuries were reported from the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ready-to-eat chicken alfredo meals recalled from Walmart, Kroger for potential listeria contamination
-
Assumption Parish Schools offering free meals to students through June 26
-
GEO Prep Academy employee dies after injury sustained during maintenance at Mid...
-
Family of man who allegedly hit BRPD officer offers apologies, asks for...
-
2une In Previews: Project 'E' - Etiquette