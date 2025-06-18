BRPD: Car crash into North Acadian Thruway home being investigated as hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE — A car crash at a North Acadian Thruway home earlier this week is being investigated as a hit-and-run, Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday.

The Tuesday crash happened after the driver of the car was cut off by another driver who kept driving.

BRPD added that the driver of the car that struck the house will not face charges.

Officials said that no injuries were reported from the crash.