BRPD: Baton Rouge man tied to Bleedas gang accused of auto theft, possession of machine gun arrested

BATON ROUGE — A man associated with the Bleedas gang was arrested on auto theft and gun charges, Baton Rouge Police said Friday.

A BRPD spokesperson said they began investigating 22-year-old Anthony Thomas Jr. in May after reports from concerned citizens.

Thomas, a member of a local group that identifies itself as Youngin’s Taking Over, which is affiliated with the Bleedas, allegedly stole a car on May 5 in Baton Rouge. During their surveillance of Thomas, BRPD officers said he had a Glock handgun equipped with a machine gun conversion device.

On Thursday, police arrested Thomas at a Wooddale Drive home, seizing the modified Glock.

Thomas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison the same day.

Earlier in the week, another gang member affiliated with the Bleedas, David Catherine, was arrested in a fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge educator on Airline Highway.