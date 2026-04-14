BRPD asks for help identifying armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department has asked the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

BRPD said the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on February 25 along Weldwood Drive.

Police said the suspect, shown in photographs shared by BRPD, approached the victim with a pistol and robbed him. The suspect then forced the victim into his vehicle and took him to several ATMs, forcing him to withdraw money.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity can call 344-7867.