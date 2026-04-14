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BRPD asks for help identifying armed robbery suspect

1 hour 6 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 3:12 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department has asked the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

BRPD said the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on February 25 along Weldwood Drive. 

Police said the suspect, shown in photographs shared by BRPD, approached the victim with a pistol and robbed him. The suspect then forced the victim into his vehicle and took him to several ATMs, forcing him to withdraw money. 

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity can call 344-7867. 

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