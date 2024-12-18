BRPD arrests man Wednesday in 2022 killing, apparent carjacking

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was arrested for murder Wednesday more than two years after a man was shot to death on Lorna Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jayden Caston, 19, was arrested for a shooting that killed Victor Vargas, 30, around 10:32 p.m. on July 18, 2022. Police say the shooting took place during an apparent carjacking. Prior to the arrest, Caston was convicted for an unrelated carjacking and is currently in law enforcement custody.

Caston was booked for first-degree murder, carjacking and illegal use of a weapon.