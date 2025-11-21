81°
BRPD arrests man on drug charges after traffic stop

Friday, November 21 2025 10:56 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Catherine Lemoine

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of possessing drugs, as well as being a fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish deputies.

Kwaijuan Robvais, 28, was arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to police, Robvais had marijuana and large amounts of cash in his car. He was subsequently booked on drug charges, as well as fugitive charges.

Police said that Robvais has a criminal history that includes burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, drug and battery charges.

