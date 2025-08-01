BRPD arrests man accused of killing two in South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shooting

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing two people in a South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shooting in July has been arrested by Baton Rouge Police.

According to BRPD, 26-year-old Raheem Starwood was arrested after the July 13 shooting that killed Byron Howard. Jordan Scott was hospitalized in the shooting and died more than a week later.

Police said that the shooting happened around 2:38 a.m. on Sherwood near Airline Highway when Howard and Scott were sitting in a car.

Starwood was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon. Police added that Starwood has an arrest history, including drug possession.