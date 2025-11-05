BRPD arrests man accused of kidnapping boy after robbing Plank Road apartment

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of robbing a woman's home and kidnapping her son was arrested by Baton Rouge Police.

Keyanis Guy, 19, allegedly went to a woman's apartment at The Reserve at Howell South along Plank Road in April. The woman began calling for her son to no avail before seeing Guy inside, BRPD said.

She asked Guy where her son was, to which he told her he would be back.

The woman's juvenile son would eventually return to the home, after which she told Guy he was not welcome in her home. Guy then pulled a gun on the woman and put "her in fear for her life."

While armed, Guy took a PlayStation 5 from her home, an affidavit explains. Two other men, also armed, then began pushing her son outside the home and into a car in the apartment complex's parking lot.

The car then drove away. BRPD said that the child later returned safely to his home.

Guy was arrested Tuesday on aggravated kidnapping, robbery and battery charges.