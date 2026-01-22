Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrests man accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at woman along Hammond Street
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a woman and her car has been arrested by Baton Rouge Police.
Charles Jones, 37, allegedly shot at a woman along Hammond Street on Jan. 5. According to an affidavit, Jones was one of two people involved in the shooting, the other of whom said, "I know that's not who I think it is," when they saw the woman's vehicle.
Police said that the woman had a previous altercation with the other alleged suspect, who was waiting for a chance to confront her about the encounter.
The woman then started driving away when Jones and the other suspect got out of their vehicle and began shooting at the woman and her car.
Jones was arrested on Wednesday on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon charges.
