Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD arrests man accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at woman along Hammond Street

1 hour 43 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 10:38 AM January 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a woman and her car has been arrested by Baton Rouge Police. 

Charles Jones, 37, allegedly shot at a woman along Hammond Street on Jan. 5. According to an affidavit, Jones was one of two people involved in the shooting, the other of whom said, "I know that's not who I think it is," when they saw the woman's vehicle. 

Police said that the woman had a previous altercation with the other alleged suspect, who was waiting for a chance to confront her about the encounter.

The woman then started driving away when Jones and the other suspect got out of their vehicle and began shooting at the woman and her car.

Jones was arrested on Wednesday on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon charges. 

