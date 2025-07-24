BRPD arrest teen accused of robbing, shooting man during January drug deal along North Foster Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — A teenager accused of an armed robbery and attempted murder in January was arrested by Baton Rouge Police.

Javen LeBlanc, 17, was one of five people who allegedly robbed a man outside a North Foster Boulevard smoke shop. During the Jan. 16 robbery, one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

LeBlanc and the four other people parked in a nearby parking lot about 30 minutes before the robbery, surveillance footage reviewed by police showed.

Police later learned that the victim was meeting up with one of the suspects to purchase marijuana. According to an affidavit, the victim had $950 in cash for the purchase.

One of the men then allegedly got into the front passenger seat of the victim's car. Shortly after, the victim said that he noticed the man did not bring any marijuana. When he tried to leave, three other suspects, including LeBlanc, tried to get into the car, with one of them saying, "You know what time it is."

The men then held the victim at gunpoint before shooting him twice, the affidavit said.

LeBlanc and another man's picture were sent to Capital Area Crime Stoppers in February. The next month, West Baton Rouge Parish deputies later helped police identify LeBlanc.

He was arrested Tuesday on attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

WBRZ has asked police about the status of the investigation on the other suspects.