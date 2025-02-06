83°
Police searching for two people wanted for North Foster Drive robbery
BATON ROUGE — Two people are wanted by police for a North Foster Drive robbery.
Baton Rouge Police are trying to identify the two robbers who committed the crime on Jan. 16 on North Foster near Madison Avenue.
Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
