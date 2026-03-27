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BRPD: 3 men arrested after citizen complaints of drugs, theft

3 hours 12 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 4:06 PM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three men living in a residence on Fairfax Avenue were arrested after several citizen complaints of drugs, theft and disturbances, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officers say through investigation they found Matthew Prairie in possession of fentanyl at his residence on Fairfax Avenue, a Schedule II CDS. Prairie was arrested on drug charges, theft and illegal possession of stolen things. 

Officials say hours later, BRPD was conducting a follow-up investigation at the same residence when they found Ray James, 43, and Aaron Jones, 39.

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Jones and James were both arrested on burglary charges. James was also arrested for fugitive for attempted second-degree murder from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, fugitive for two counts of simple burglary from the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, misrepresentation during booking and other felony charges. 

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