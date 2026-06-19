BRPD: 1 person robbed, pistol-whipped in parking lot of Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — One person was robbed and pistol-whipped in the parking lot of a Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex, Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ.

Around 9:24 p.m. on Thursday, BRPD officers responded to reports of a person being struck at the Arendale Oaks Apartments. Police later learned that multiple people went to the apartment complex to film content for social media when they were approached by several armed men.

One of the armed men struck one of the people on the head with a gun and fired a shot at another member of the group filming content, BRPD said. The person struck by the gun was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where they were treated for injuries.

No one was struck by gunfire during the incident, a spokesperson added.

It was later learned that one of the people in the parking lot had been robbed during the incident.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident to learn more.