Brothers wanted in teen's murder now in custody

BATON ROUGE - All three teens tied to the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot while walking home earlier this week have been arrested.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Javon Brown had died from injuries sustained in the Monday shooting on Ottawa Drive.

Two brothers, identified as 16-year-old Jeffrey Tate and 18-year-old Davaughn Tate, were both taken into custody Wednesday for Brown's murder after a two-day search. Kevin Anderson, 16, was arrested Tuesday, within a day of the attack.

Jeffrey Tate was arrested for principal to second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon and simple battery. Davaughn is facing charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon.

Court records show the Tate brothers have the same father as the local rapper known as NBA YoungBoy.

Davaughn Tate and Jeffrey Tate

Anderson, who's facing charges of principal to second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon and simple battery, appeared in court Wednesday, but his hearing was pushed back to Friday because he did not have an attorney present.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. on Ottawa Drive, which is in a neighborhood off the Central Thruway. Deputies say three people confronted the teen while he was walking with a friend. The three allegedly instigated a fight which ended with the victim being shot.

Shortly thereafter, sheriff's deputies searched the area for those who shot the teen before fleeing.

Meanwhile, the injured teen was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and shortly thereafter a second teen was admitted to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

After the second teen was released, he was questioned by authorities and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center once he was determined to be one of the aggressors. Detectives are still working to locate the remaining two suspects.