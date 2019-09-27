90°
Brothers accused of shooting 44-year-old man in Independence

Friday, September 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

INDEPENDENCE - The sheriff's office has arrested two brothers connected to a shooting that injured a 44-year-old man in Tangipahoa Parish earlier this week.

Investigators say the shooting happened Monday on Lewis Lane in Independence. Deputies arrived to the scene and found Stacey Howard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Two suspects, later identified as 18-year-old Altavian Baldwin and his brother, 20-year-old Alton Baldwin III, both of Independence, were taken into custody. 

Each are facing attempted second-degree murder charges.

