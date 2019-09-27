90°
Latest Weather Blog
Brothers accused of shooting 44-year-old man in Independence
INDEPENDENCE - The sheriff's office has arrested two brothers connected to a shooting that injured a 44-year-old man in Tangipahoa Parish earlier this week.
Investigators say the shooting happened Monday on Lewis Lane in Independence. Deputies arrived to the scene and found Stacey Howard suffering from a gunshot wound.
Two suspects, later identified as 18-year-old Altavian Baldwin and his brother, 20-year-old Alton Baldwin III, both of Independence, were taken into custody.
Each are facing attempted second-degree murder charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in overnight shooting on Braewood Ave.
-
Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash set for this weekend
-
Party with Hardy: American Idol winner gears up for homecoming bash
-
Disagreements remain on short-term rental ordinance in historic neighborhood
-
Early voting crucial in fight for St. George, both sides say
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese