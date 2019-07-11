Broome discusses storm preparations in EBR ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said officials are being proactive as preparations are being made for the upcoming weather event.

Crews have been out clearing ditches and culverts of obstructions.

"Our message to the citizens of this community is that we don't want them to be fearful, but we do want them to be proactive and prepare," Broome said. "That means if you see something that could possibly be an obstruction in your area in a ditch let us know."

Tuesday Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency.

Officials don't want a repeat of the chaos the community saw during last month's severe weather event. Barricades will be placed in flood-prone areas.

Sandbags are also being made available in EBR and other parishes.

EBR sandbag locations:

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

St. George Fire HQ – 14100 Airline Highway

Baker City Hall – 3325 Groom Rd.

Baker Public Works Yard – 1507 Mississippi St.