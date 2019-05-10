65°
Broken water main closes Kentwood Welcome Center
KENTWOOD - The Kentwood Welcome Center on I-55 South is closed due to a broken water main.
According to DOTD, crews are working with public works to make the necessary repairs. Officials expect the repairs to be completed sometime Friday afternoon.
The cause of the break wasn't provided.
