Brian Kelly provides update on injured LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE — LSU head football coach Brian Kelly gave an update to the injury status of center Braelin Moore and tight end Trey'Dez Green as the Tigers prepare to host the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Death Valley.

"MRIs, you know, were positive we didn't get the true sense that we have a high ankle sprain with Braelin," Kelly said of his starting center on the offensive line who went out in the first offensive snap of the game for LSU against Louisiana Tech.

Kelly added that he feels like there is hope that Moore could be back sooner than later. "There was nothing that gave us that sense that when we looked at the MRI that, hey, this is a, you know, a tight rope procedure, and he's going to be out for, you know, four weeks. He's going to be day to day."

"We'll get him out there tomorrow. We'll see how he feels. He felt better today. So I think we're going to list him as questionable, and that could change to probable. As we go through the week, we'll see how he progresses."

Last season's center DJ Chester stepped in for Moore and played the full game at center for the Tigers.

Just as the fourth quarter was starting for LSU, tight end Trey'Dez Green was injured blocking on a run play and went to the ground grabbing his leg.

"Trey'Dez has a sprain. The good news is a sprained MCL," Kelly said of his game-changing tight end. "Those are injuries that you can come back from and rather quickly, we'll see where he is. We'll list him as questionable and work our way through the week and see where he is at the end of the week."

LSU will face the Florida Gators on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in a game that can be seen on WBRZ.