Brian Kelly finalizes coaching staff with defensive line hire

BATON ROUGE – LSU head football coach Brian Kelly rounded out his assistant coaching line-up with the hiring of Jimmy Lindsey as the defensive line coach for the Tigers on Monday.

“Jimmy is an outstanding defensive line coach and we are excited to welcome him to our staff,” Kelly said. “He will do a great job of not only coaching our players on the field, but also helping them develop off the field as we continue our commitment to graduating champions.

Kelly pulled Lindsey from fellow SEC school South Carolina where he coached along the defensive line for the past two years.

“Jimmy has a proven track record of developing defensive linemen and I know our players are going to benefit from his expertise.”

More information on the Lindsey hire can be found in the release below:

Lindsey’s coaching career began at his alma mater, Chattanooga, where he was an assistant in 2000 and 2001 as he finished up his degree. Following graduation, he was named the Mocs’ linebackers coach in 2002.

Lindsey brings over 20 years of collegiate experience coaching the defensive line to the LSU program.

One of Lindsey’s defensive linemen at South Carolina was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday as Zacch Pickens was taken with the 64th overall pick by the Bears.

Lindsey, who was born in Cheraw, S.C., and lists Morven, N.C., as his hometown, spent the 2020 season coaching defensive ends on Lovie Smith’s staff at the University of Illinois. He served as the defensive coordinator in the Illini’s season finale at Penn State after Smith was relieved of his coaching duties. Under Lindsey’s tutelage, Owen Carney Jr. earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Lindsey joined Illinois after three seasons at Western Kentucky where he was Hilltoppers’ defensive line coach in 2017, before coaching the defensive ends and serving as the recruiting coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

He then spent four seasons (2003-06) at Gardner-Webb, where he coached the defensive line, linebackers, special teams and was also the recruiting coordinator. Under Lindsey’s guidance, Harold Wells was named the 2004 I-AA Football Gazette National Defensive Lineman of the Year, and defensive end Brian Johnson was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008.

Lindsey coached at Miami (Ohio) in 2007-08, serving as the defensive ends coach and co-special teams coordinator, then one year at Tennessee-Martin as the defensive line coach before returning to Chattanooga for two seasons (2010-11) as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator. In 2011, four of Lindsey’s defensive linemen earned All-SoCon honors including first-teamer Josh Williams.

Lindsey then spent four years in the Palmetto State, working at Furman University from 2012-15. He was the Paladins’ defensive line coach for three seasons before adding the title of Assistant Head Coach in his final season in Greenville. He mentored defensive end Gary Wilkins to All-America honors in 2014 and a contract with the Oakland Raiders. Lindsey also helped Furman win a Southern Conference championship in 2013.