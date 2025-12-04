54°
BRFD: Unattended candle ignites curtains, causes total loss fire along Avenue J

Thursday, December 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Investigators say an unattended candle caused a Thursday morning fire along Avenue J. 

Baton Rouge Fire officials said that firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire around 4:12 a.m. and got the blaze under control within 15 minutes. 

According to a BRFD spokesperson, two occupants made it safely outside, but the home is a total loss. One of the occupants told firefighters that a candle was burning on the windowsill and ignited the candles, with flames spreading from there.

No injuries were reported, a spokesperson for the department told WBRZ. 

