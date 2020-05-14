70°
BRFD: Stove fire causes $150,000 in damages at LSU Life Science Building
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Investigators say a stove likely started a fire inside the LSU Life Science Building.
Firefighters responded to campus around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. 12 BRFD vehicles rushed to the scene. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a lab room located on the fourth floor of the building. The fourth floor received $150,000 in smoke damage and water damage from the sprinkler system.
No one was in the lab at the time of the fire.
