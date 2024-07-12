90°
BRFD responds to early morning fire on Saint Katherine Avenue
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire responded to a house fire on Saint Katherine Avenue near Airline Highway early Friday morning, officials said.
Firefighters received a call about the fire around 2:09 a.m. and found the home with fire and smoke coming from the front room of the house. Firefighters entered the house around 2:15 and contained the fire within 10 minutes.
According to Baton Rouge Fire, the home sustained smoke and water damage estimated at $30,000. Investigators are still working to determine a cause.
