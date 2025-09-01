BRFD: No one injured after apartment catches fire on College Drive

BATON ROUGE — No one was injured after an apartment caught fire on Monday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Fairway View Apartments on College Road just before 1 p.m.

The fire damage was contained to one apartment unit and no one was injured, according to BRFD.

Red Cross is responding to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.