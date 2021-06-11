BRFD make arrest for apartment complex arson

BATON ROUGE - Fire Department Investigators have arrested 38-year-old Milton Maloid for arson.

On March 30 at around 2:26 a.m. a fire started at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Mohican Crossover. The fire was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system and caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage.

Maloid has been charged with Aggravated Arson and Criminal Damage to Property.