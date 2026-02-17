68°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD: Fire at Monte Sano Avenue hotel accidental, started after person fell asleep while smoking
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire at a hotel on Monte Sano Avenue was accidental.
The fire happened at the Trinity House hotel at 2531 Monte Sano Avenue. Officials referred to it as a "hotel fire" and say it is under control.
Officials said they arrived to find heavy fire coming from a room, while occupants were safely outside. Crews found furniture burning.
Trending News
Investigators determined the fire was accidental; the occupant said they fell asleep while smoking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Roads celebrates Mardi Gras on False River
-
Southern University issues statement on death of the Rev. Jesse Jackson
-
After announcing delay, highway department says Pecue Lane exit on I-10 will...
-
Man jailed for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at St. Gabriel home...
-
Two students arrested for fighting teachers on back-to-back days at Istrouma High...
Sports Video
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale