BRFD: Fire at Monte Sano Avenue hotel accidental, started after person fell asleep while smoking

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire at a hotel on Monte Sano Avenue was accidental.

The fire happened at the Trinity House hotel at 2531 Monte Sano Avenue. Officials referred to it as a "hotel fire" and say it is under control.

Officials said they arrived to find heavy fire coming from a room, while occupants were safely outside. Crews found furniture burning.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental; the occupant said they fell asleep while smoking.