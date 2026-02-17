68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRFD: Fire at Monte Sano Avenue hotel accidental, started after person fell asleep while smoking

2 hours 23 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 3:39 PM February 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire at a hotel on Monte Sano Avenue was accidental.

The fire happened at the Trinity House hotel at 2531 Monte Sano Avenue. Officials referred to it as a "hotel fire" and say it is under control.

Officials said they arrived to find heavy fire coming from a room, while occupants were safely outside. Crews found furniture burning.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental; the occupant said they fell asleep while smoking.

