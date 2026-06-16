76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BREC summer campers are heading to St. George to learn life-saving safety skills

2 hours 49 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 8:31 PM June 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — BREC camps are taking field trips to the Safety Place in St. George this summer.

The program is a partnership between the park system and the St. George Fire Department designed to prevent unintentional injuries among children.

Campers learn life-saving lessons that include fire safety and gun safety.

"Fire safety and gun safety, those are two of the most highest impacting injuries that children face. We have a lot of intentional shootings in our community, but we are focusing on teaching kids what to do if they find a gun," Crystal Pichon, of the St. George Fire Department, said.

Trending News

Different BREC campers will visit the Safety Place on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days