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BREC summer campers are heading to St. George to learn life-saving safety skills
ST. GEORGE — BREC camps are taking field trips to the Safety Place in St. George this summer.
The program is a partnership between the park system and the St. George Fire Department designed to prevent unintentional injuries among children.
Campers learn life-saving lessons that include fire safety and gun safety.
"Fire safety and gun safety, those are two of the most highest impacting injuries that children face. We have a lot of intentional shootings in our community, but we are focusing on teaching kids what to do if they find a gun," Crystal Pichon, of the St. George Fire Department, said.
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Different BREC campers will visit the Safety Place on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer.
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