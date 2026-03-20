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BREC shows plans to revitalize Airline Highway fairgrounds
ST. GEORGE - St. George is one step closer to revitalizing the fairgrounds on Airline Highway.
Both the city and BREC have been working on this project since 2018. Project leaders presented new designs that would be used for recreation, including sports events.
A spokesperson on the team says there's no set cost but estimate it could be between $9 million and $12 million dollars.
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