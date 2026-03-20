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BREC shows plans to revitalize Airline Highway fairgrounds

3 hours 31 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 10:42 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - St. George is one step closer to revitalizing the fairgrounds on Airline Highway.

Both the city and BREC have been working on this project since 2018. Project leaders presented new designs that would be used for recreation, including sports events.

A spokesperson on the team says there's no set cost but estimate it could be between $9 million and $12 million dollars.

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