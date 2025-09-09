BREC receives grant money to clean up illegal tire dumping in Monte Sano Park

BATON ROUGE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded multiple parishes, including East Baton Rouge Parish, nearly $175,000 in grant money to help keep communities clean.

Twenty organizations in 17 parishes will receive funds from the Healthy Communities Grant program, which awards grants to be used for cleaning up litter, strengthening the enforcement of litter laws, educating residents and increasing recycling.

BREC is one of these 20 organizations, and KLB says the money will be used to clean up illegal tire dumping at Monte Sano Park. BREC will remove tires already there and install a roadside "physical barrier" to prevent future tire dumping.

“Thanks to the hard work of our grant recipients, communities throughout the state are experiencing a reduction in litter, improved recycling, and increased public awareness around the issues of litter and waste. Let’s keep up the momentum and continue to prioritize keeping Louisiana beautiful,” KLB Executive Director Susan Russel said.

Other organizations receiving grant money are:

- Beauregard Parish Police Jury

- Keep Bossier Beautiful, Bossier Parish

- Parish of Caddo

- Shreveport Green, Caddo Parish

- Keep DeSoto Beautiful, DeSoto Parish

- BeeThe1ToHelpSomeone, Iberia Parish

- Keep Carencro Beautiful, Lafayette Parish

- Louisiana Bayou Society, Lafayette Parish

- Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Lafourche Parish)

- Livingston Parish

- French Quarter Management District, Orleans Parish

- Ouachita Green, Ouachita Parish

- Glass Act Recycling, Rapides Parish

- St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office

- St. John the Baptist Parish

- Keep Abita Beautiful, St. Tammany Parish

- St. Tammany Parish Government

- Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation, Terrebonne Parish

- Washington Parish Government