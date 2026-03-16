BREC plans to close eight parks around Baton Rouge, selling land for various amounts

BATON ROUGE — The BREC Planning and Park Resources Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss multiple items, including updates on developments for City-Brooks Community Park and plans to close eight other parks in Baton Rouge.

The parks are being closed as they are considered obsolete and no longer needed for public purposes, with the properties being sold at various amounts ranging from $700,000 to $6,000.

The parks being closed include Alexander Street Park, being sold for $550,000, Belfair Park, Blueberry Street Park, Fortune Addition Park, Wenonah Street Park, Dover Street Park, Lanier Drive Park and Sharon Hills Park.

The committee will also give an update on City-Brooks Community Park. BREC previously asked the community for feedback regarding recommendations for developments at the park and nearby University Lakes.

The ongoing revitalization project will be led by BREC and design firm Sasaki, guided by an 11-member advisory committee of stakeholders from BREC and local organizations and institutions.