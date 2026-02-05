BREC asks for public input as progress continues on ongoing work in, around University Lakes, City Park

BATON ROUGE - BREC said Thursday that it is asking the community for feedback regarding recommendations for developments at the City-Brooks Community Park, which they say will build upon the ongoing work around the park and the nearby University Lakes.

The ongoing revitalization project will be led by BREC and design firm Sasaki, guided by an 11-member advisory committee of stakeholders from BREC and local organizations and institutions.

According to BREC, the project brings together three distinct but interconnected efforts — the study of the University Lakes System Governance and Operation and Maintenance Plan, the Wampold Beach Concept Design and the City-Brooks Community Park Master Plan.

"By integrating these concurrently developing components, Sasaki aims to streamline the tasks of BREC and chart a coordinated, long-term vision for the development and stewardship of this space," the city's park system said in a statement.

Sasaki is developing a new master plan for City Park that will "encompass ongoing programmatic uses such as museum expansions, golf improvements, circulation connections and other recreational assets."

The area around City Park is already home to the Knock-Knock Children's Museum, the Raising Cane's Dog Park, the Baton Rouge Gallery and the City Park Golf Course.

Another key component of the ongoing project is expanding a concept for a proposed dredge placement for Wampold Beach along the shore of the lakes. The current goal for this would be to develop a concept design that aligns with the current dredging conditions of the lakes project.

BREC hopes to engage with the community throughout spring and summer 2026 to get feedback on the developments.

The first public survey is available here and open through Feb. 27.