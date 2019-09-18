74°
Latest Weather Blog
BREC approves master plan to remodel the Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - BREC's board of commissioners approved the master plan to renovate the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park.
The 660 acre land will get a new entrance on Highway 19 as well as add a playground and animal feeding station. Work on the near $30 million project will start next fall.
BREC hopes to finish the project in 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother leads widening project on Highway 42, honoring late daughter
-
Alabama boy becomes huge LSU fan, invited to meet Coach O at...
-
Driver ticketed after crashing into utility pole overnight, knocking out power along...
-
Dream to meet Carrie Underwood coming true for teen with inoperable brain...
-
BREC to vote on zoning plan for Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar