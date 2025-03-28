Breaux Bridge man dead after late-night shooting Thursday

BUTTE LAROSE - A Breaux Bridge man died after a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Deputies said they responded to a business on Atchafalaya River Highway in St. Martin Parish shortly before midnight Thursday. When they got there, they found Jesse Cormier, 45, dead from a gunshot wound.

There was no word on any arrests or a motive for the shooting.