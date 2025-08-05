92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Braille flags unveiled at State Library on Tuesday

2 hours 48 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, August 05 2025 Aug 5, 2025 August 05, 2025 1:11 PM August 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
The bronze braille flag display at the State Library of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. (Photo credit: State Library of Louisiana)

BATON ROUGE - New braille flag displays were unveiled at the State Library of Louisiana on Tuesday. 

The bronze and acrylic plaques were donated by the Louisiana/Mississippi Regional Group of the Blinded Veterans Association. They say visually impaired visitors can now "experience the flag through touch," and can feel grooves for the stars and stripes. 

"Our nation’s flag has long served as a unifying symbol, but for too long, those who are blind or visually impaired could only experience it through description,” Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said. “The placement of these tactile flags allows all visitors to personally connect with our nation's most cherished emblem through touch and the universal language of braille. We are grateful to the BVA for this meaningful gift that will serve our library patrons for generations to come."

Trending News

The displays also feature a braille version of the Pledge of Allegiance. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days