Bourg man involved in death of Lafourche Parish deputy arrested for first-degree murder

3 hours 9 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023 Apr 5, 2023 April 05, 2023 5:26 PM April 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

THIBODAUX - A man has been arrested for the death of Sgt. Nicholas Pepper, a deputy who was killed in the line of duty Sunday. 

According to Louisiana State Police, 33-year-old Anthony H. Savoie from Bourg rammed into Sgt. Pepper's police unit while he was inside. 

Sgt. Pepper died in the hospital. Savoie ran from the scene and was captured by deputies nearby. He was taken to the hospital and released Wednesday. 

Savoie was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail for first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and a separate warrant. 

