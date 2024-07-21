Boston Scott football camp held at Zachary High School

ZACHARY - The second year of the Boston Scott football camp was at Zachary High School Saturday.

Over 100 kids from the community aged 8-12 took part in the free football skills camp.

Scott, a former Bronco and Louisiana Tech Bulldog, is now a running back with the Los Angeles Rams.

Scott wasn't able to make it to Louisiana because of the recent IT outages causing flight cancellations. However, WBRZ spoke to former teammates and camp organizers about the event's place in the community.

“It sparks motivation in these kids who see these people who they can look up to,” said camp organizer Forrest Town. “We've got guys of many different sizes who have gone on to be college and professional football players and just to see everybody grouped together and have all these different skills groups are working on, but we're also talking on the side and hanging out and trying to instill some confidence in these kids.”

“I'm originally from Zachary, Louisiana, actually born and raised right around the corner from here, so to come back and give back to the community that I was born and raised, it was a blessing to come out here, just see the kids come out working just the youth,” said camp volunteer Byron Stevens. “I can just imagine myself being the same kid coming out here, just dreaming of playing football on this field on Friday nights.”