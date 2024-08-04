Boston-area chef wins Great American Seafood Cookoff held in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Erin Miller of Urban Hearth of Massachusetts has won this year's Great American Seafood Cookoff in New Orleans.

Miller also won the competition in 2022. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office announced that Erika Lipe from SoLa Oxford in Mississippi finished in second place and Rob Dumas from the University of Maine placed third.

According to her biography on the competition's website, Miller is among a small number of acclaimed women-owned and led restaurants in the Boston area. She has experience in New York fine dining and also has been a culinary instructor.

Urban Hearth opened in 2016.

