Bond set at $570k for alleged horse thief

ASCENSION PARISH - A man booked in connection with several area horse thefts will need to post bond of $570,000 for release while awaiting trial.

An Ascension Parish judge set bonds in that amount for 24-year-old Treyvon Covingston. The total is a cumulation of six different bond amounts set for various counts against Covingston.

Covingston surrendered himself to authorities last Friday. He is accused of stealing three horses from a Prairieville property on Feb. 25. One of those animals died after it sustained what experts described as torture and abuse.

The owner told WBRZ that the treatment of her animals was "beyond humanity."

Covingston faces charges including simple burglary, theft of livestock, felony theft and animal cruelty.

Two other arrests were also made.