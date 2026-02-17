72°
Boil water advisory issued for Ponchatoula due to water main break

By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — A boil water advisory was issued for the City of Ponchatoula on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Wesley Daniels said.

The boil advisory is due to a water main break. 

No time estimate was given for when the advisory could be lifted.

Visit the Louisiana Department of Health website for information and guidance on proper boiling procedures. 

