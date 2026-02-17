72°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil water advisory issued for Ponchatoula due to water main break
PONCHATOULA — A boil water advisory was issued for the City of Ponchatoula on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Wesley Daniels said.
The boil advisory is due to a water main break.
No time estimate was given for when the advisory could be lifted.
Trending News
Visit the Louisiana Department of Health website for information and guidance on proper boiling procedures.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family, friends and food is what Mardi Gras in White Castle is...
-
Tee Mamou Mardi Gras: Where revelers chase chickens and steal the shoes...
-
Mardi Gras rolls through Erwinville, continuing family tradition
-
Family, friends and food is what Mardi Gras in White Castle is...
-
Report: Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in New Orleans
Sports Video
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale