Boil water advisory issued for Plaquemine after Hickory Street water main breaks
PLAQUEMINE — A boil water advisory has been issued in Plaquemine following a water main break on Hickory Street.
The main broke on Monday and the advisory was issued "until further notice."
"Samples were immediately sent to the state, and it normally takes less than 72 hours for the results to be released," officials said.
