Boil water advisory issued for City of Gonzales

GONZALES - Officials with the City of Gonzales issued a boil water advisory after discovering problems with some of the water pumps Tuesday morning.

Though the pressure system has been restored, the advisory won't be lifted until later, Tuesday.

Ascension Parish school officials say the advisory impacts G.W. Carver Primary, Gonzales Primary, Pecan Grove Primary, Gonzales Middle, East Ascension High School and Early College Option at RPCC.

However, Central Primary and Central Middle schools are under a different water system.

Ascension Parish School official, Jackie Tisdell says, "Although this will be a slight inconvenience, we do not expect it to have a major impact on our school day. We are in close contact with the City of Gonzales as they work to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible."

Tisdell went on to ensure parents that impacted schools are making appropriate adjustments by revisiting breakfast and lunch menu items, obtaining bottled water and making sure hand sanitizer is available.