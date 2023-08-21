Bogue Chitto State Park evacuated as precautionary measure due to wildfire nearby

Photo: @LouisianaLtGov

WASHINGTON PARISH - State officials decided to evacuate Bogue Chitto State Park on Monday due to a wildfire nearby.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser made the decision as a precautionary measure as there was a fire three miles away from the park. It has since been contained.

Park officials helped relocate 30 guests to nearby state parks.

“I want to reiterate that this move was a precautionary measure. While the fire is under control, we will evaluate the situation in the morning and determine when park guests can safely return," Nungesser said in a statement.