84°
Latest Weather Blog
Bogue Chitto State Park evacuated as precautionary measure due to wildfire nearby
WASHINGTON PARISH - State officials decided to evacuate Bogue Chitto State Park on Monday due to a wildfire nearby.
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser made the decision as a precautionary measure as there was a fire three miles away from the park. It has since been contained.
Park officials helped relocate 30 guests to nearby state parks.
Trending News
“I want to reiterate that this move was a precautionary measure. While the fire is under control, we will evaluate the situation in the morning and determine when park guests can safely return," Nungesser said in a statement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR resumes classes Tuesday, will keep altered dismissal schedule through Labor Day
-
Video shows crews battling huge grass fire outside Zachary home
-
Mother says men shot her car after road rage incident on Siegen...
-
YMCA steps in to help parents amid EBR Schools fiasco
-
Lights out at busy Siegen Lane intersection after truck snags power lines