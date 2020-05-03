62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bogue Chitto River OK to use river after sewage leak

MCCOMB, Miss. - Mississippi and Louisiana authorities say it's again safe to swim, wade, and fish in the Bogue Chitto River, and people who live and work on the waterway are relieved.

People have been warned away from the river since Sept. 16, when a levee breach at a Mississippi sewage plant spilled 1.3 million gallons of stormwater-diluted sewage into the river.

The Enterprise-Journal of McComb reports that the breach apparently was caused by beavers tunneling into the levee.

Canoe and tubing outfitter Kim Van Dan of Canoe and Trail Outpost in Tylertown, Mississippi, says some groups canceled trips planned for October. She says she's going to be calling those groups back.

