Body, vehicle that went into Bayou Sorrel recovered by deputies Monday afternoon

BAYOU SORREL - First responders recovered a vehicle and the body of a driver that went into Bayou Sorrel Monday afternoon.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the situation was first reported to the sheriff's office around 12:20 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that a car drove up to the bayou and then drove into the water hood-first, intentionally.

As of 7 p.m., deputies pulled the car and the body of the driver out of the water.

This is a developing story.