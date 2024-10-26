87°
Latest Weather Blog
Body of missing boater found in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD - Authorities say the body of a man who went missing on the Tickfaw River over the weekend has been found Monday.
According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 42-year-old Daniel Jones of Holden was found dead sometime before noon.
Officials say Jones and a woman were boating near Leisure Landing around 4 p.m. Sunday. The two were apparently tossed from their vessel while making a turn in the water. The woman was able to swim to shore, but Jones never resurfaced.
Trending News
It's still unclear what caused the incident. LDWF is leading the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration