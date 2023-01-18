66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found one week after deputies spotted empty boat in Lake Pontchartrain

1 day 10 hours 15 minutes ago Monday, January 16 2023 Jan 16, 2023 January 16, 2023 8:15 PM January 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MANDEVILLE - A man was found dead in Lake Pontchartrain just over a week after his boat was discovered floating beneath the Causeway Bridge.

The Causeway Police Department first spotted the empty boat around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8.

The owner of the boat told deputies a friend, 44-year-old Billy Coile of Mandeville, had borrowed the boat to go fishing a day earlier, and Coile's pickup truck was found parked at a harbor in Mandeville that weekend. 

On Monday, deputies said Coile's body was found a little less than a mile offshore near Green Point.

Trending News

The coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days