Body found one week after deputies spotted empty boat in Lake Pontchartrain
MANDEVILLE - A man was found dead in Lake Pontchartrain just over a week after his boat was discovered floating beneath the Causeway Bridge.
The Causeway Police Department first spotted the empty boat around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
The owner of the boat told deputies a friend, 44-year-old Billy Coile of Mandeville, had borrowed the boat to go fishing a day earlier, and Coile's pickup truck was found parked at a harbor in Mandeville that weekend.
On Monday, deputies said Coile's body was found a little less than a mile offshore near Green Point.
The coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death.
