Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene investigating reports of a body being found on Terrace Avenue early Thursday morning.

The body was found on Terrace Avenue between South 10th and South 11th Streets.

The cause of death was not immediately known, and it was not clear whether officials suspected foul play.

WBRZ has a crew on scene this morning working to find out more information.