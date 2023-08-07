Body found near Southern University identified as missing woman

BATON ROUGE- Officials say a dead body was discovered just off the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon.

WBRZ has learned that the body was found by a group of LSU students visiting the campus. The students were reportedly out with their Architecture professor near Harding Boulevard when they made the discovery. The students spotted what appeared to be a body near the rear of the campus from atop a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River.

Police identified the person found in the river Tuesday as 51-year-old Yvette Nettles. She was reported missing on Jan. 29, according to police.

Crews were out near the water's edge much of the Tuesday afternoon as they worked to get the body on dry land.

Body was found by a group of LSU students who were on campus for an Architecture class — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) February 6, 2018

A Southern University spokesperson released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

There was a body found in the Mississippi River today near the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge. This is an unfortunate incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victim. No identification has been made. The Baton Rouge Police Department is officially investigating this case, and the University will assist in any way possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.