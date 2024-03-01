Body found in trunk of burned car in St. Gabriel identified as Prairieville man; no information on possible suspect

UPDATE: A body found in the trunk of a burned-up car has been identified at 28-year-old Jarrous Mitchell of Prairieville. Mitchell's family provided the picture above.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's death is encouraged to call the Department Detectives Division.

-----

ST. GABRIEL - A multi-agency investigation is underway to identify a body that was found during a car fire in St. Gabriel.

Thursday night St. Gabriel Police and the East Iberville Parish Fire Department responded to a fire at 4445 Point Clair Road. While on scene, crews found a body inside the trunk of the burned vehicle.

The body has yet to be identified. The Iberville Parish Coroner's Office said Friday morning the body was going to be autopsied.

The investigation is currently underway by the St. Gabriel Police Department with the assistance of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office, Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and members of the 18th Judicial District DA's Office investigators.

This is a developing story. No further information was provided.