Latest Weather Blog
Body found in trunk of burned car in St. Gabriel identified as Prairieville man; no information on possible suspect
UPDATE: A body found in the trunk of a burned-up car has been identified at 28-year-old Jarrous Mitchell of Prairieville. Mitchell's family provided the picture above.
Anyone with information on Mitchell's death is encouraged to call the Department Detectives Division.
-----
ST. GABRIEL - A multi-agency investigation is underway to identify a body that was found during a car fire in St. Gabriel.
Thursday night St. Gabriel Police and the East Iberville Parish Fire Department responded to a fire at 4445 Point Clair Road. While on scene, crews found a body inside the trunk of the burned vehicle.
The body has yet to be identified. The Iberville Parish Coroner's Office said Friday morning the body was going to be autopsied.
The investigation is currently underway by the St. Gabriel Police Department with the assistance of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office, Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and members of the 18th Judicial District DA's Office investigators.
Trending News
This is a developing story. No further information was provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome on 2une In
-
Rouses Markets Donating Dairy Products to Southern
-
Last chance: Our final opportunity to see a solar eclipse for decades
-
$160 million grant to go toward funding Louisiana's energy transition, creating new...
-
EBR mosquito abatement booked up with house calls until April