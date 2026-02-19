3 arrested in drug bust a block away from all-girls Catholic school in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Three people were arrested for dealing drugs, including LSD, meth and Xanax, just a block away from an all-girls Catholic high school, police said Thursday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Lewis Rhodes, 57; Alyssa Hughes, 28; and Julia Bryan, 27; were selling drugs out of a home on Kenmore Street about a block away from St. Joseph's Academy.

In a search of the home, police found meth, cocaine, Xanax, LSD, marijuana, mushrooms and vyvanse, a type of ADHD medication. The police department did not say when officers searched the home.

All three were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of a drug-free zone. Rhodes was booked on a multitude of other drug-related charges. Bryan was booked on possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and Hughes on possession of a schedule II controlled substance.